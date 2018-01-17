3.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 17, 14:29

Romanian team wins second place at Japan robot-sumo tournament

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

The Romanian team Flex has won the second place at the 29th edition of All Japan Robot-Sumo Tournament organized in Tokyo in December 2017.

The autonomous robot Cheetah, declared the second best in the world, is an autonomous miniature electric car made of aluminum, titanium and carbon fiber, developed to allow the attack and elimination of the other robot in the ring, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Flex is the Romanian team that managed to get the best score so far in such a competition. A total of 120 robots from 25 countries participated in the tournament.

Four teams represented Romania in the international tournament, with Flex ranking the best, after the Polish robot that won the first place. The other three Romanian teams were Evo Robotics from Bucharest and Balmotus and Specular from Cluj-Napoca.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Bitdefender on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list