Romanian team wins second place at Japan robot-sumo tournament

The Romanian team Flex has won the second place at the 29th edition of All Japan Robot-Sumo Tournament organized in Tokyo in December 2017.

The autonomous robot Cheetah, declared the second best in the world, is an autonomous miniature electric car made of aluminum, titanium and carbon fiber, developed to allow the attack and elimination of the other robot in the ring, local Hotnews.ro reported.

Flex is the Romanian team that managed to get the best score so far in such a competition. A total of 120 robots from 25 countries participated in the tournament.

Four teams represented Romania in the international tournament, with Flex ranking the best, after the Polish robot that won the first place. The other three Romanian teams were Evo Robotics from Bucharest and Balmotus and Specular from Cluj-Napoca.

