Romania, second in EU for annual industrial production increase

Romania’s industrial production recorded the second highest annual increase in the EU in June, according to data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

Estonia registered the highest increase in June 2017, compared to June 2016, of 14.5%. Romania came next with 11.5%, followed by Sweden with an increase of 8.9%.

On the other hand, decreases were observed in Ireland (-8.1%) and Malta (-1.3%).

Industrial production went up by 2.6% year-on-year in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU28 in June 2017.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production dropped by 0.6% in June in the euro area, and by 0.5% in the EU28. The largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-7.5%), the Czech Republic (-3.8%) and Malta (-3.2%), and the highest increases in Luxembourg (+3.4%), Estonia, Croatia and the Netherlands (all +1.2%).

In May, Romania registered the highest annual increase in industrial production among the EU Member States.

Irina Marica, [email protected]