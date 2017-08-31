13 °C
Romania increases fuel excise duty

by Romania Insider
The excise duty on fuels in Romania will increase by RON 0.16 (EUR 0.03) per liter both for gasoline and diesel on September 15, said yesterday the finance minister Ionut Misa.

A new increase of RON 0.16 will take place on October 1, both for gasoline and diesel.

The increase will take place in stages to avoid creating a consumption shock, by generating price increases, added the finance minister. The cumulated effect will lead to a price increase of RON 0.38 (EUR 0.08) per liter.

Romania’s revenues from excises on energy products decreased by RON 767.6 million (EUR 167 million) in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the Government.

