Romania had the largest gas production increase in the EU last year

Romania increased its natural gas production by 8% (or 800 million cubic meters) in 2017 compared to 2016, ranking first among the EU member states with a higher production level year-on-year, according to data from the European statistical office Eurostat, cited by local Profit.ro.

Of the EU members, only Ireland (plus 0.5 billion cubic meters) and Denmark and the UK (each with about 0.25 billion cubic meters each) were able to increase their natural gas production in 2017.

In percentages, the volume of gas extracted from Romania increased by 8%, while in Denmark went up by 7% and in the UK by 1%.

At EU level, the volume of natural gas extracted decreased by 3%.

Irina Marica, [email protected]