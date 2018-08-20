Romania imports food waste worth USD 9.7 mln from the U.S. in 2017

Romania imported food waste worth USD 9.7 million from the U.S. in 2017, over eight times more than in the previous year, according to a report of the U.S. Department of Agriculture quoting Eurostat data, local Economica.net reported.

Thus, the food waste category has climbed to the fifth place in the ranking of most imported products from the U.S., after tobacco (imports of USD 20.3 million in 2017), miscellaneous food (imports of USD 16.9 million), grain and seeds (USD 16.5 million), and beverages (USD 13 million).

The situation is similar to the one in 2012-2013, when Romania imported from the U.S. food waste worth USD 29.2 million, and USD 23.1 million respectively.

In total, the U.S. exported agricultural products worth USD 82.4 million to Romania in 2017, up 28.6% over the previous year.

“Total agricultural imports in Romania reached USD 8.3 billion in 2017, with the U.S. share of Romania’s total agricultural imports in 2017 at about 1%. Although small, U.S. market share increased by 28% compared to 2016, which represents a significant increase,” reads the report.

