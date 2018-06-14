Romania sees highest growth in employment in EU, in Q1

Romania recorded the highest growth in employment in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter of all EU member states for which statistics are available, according to the European statistical office Eurostat.

Employment in Romania grew by 1.9% in the first quarter compared to fourth quarter of 2017. However, when compared to the same quarter of last year, employment in Romania was only 1.8% higher.

In the EU, the employment went up by 0.4% in Q1 versus Q4 2017 and by 1.4% compared to Q1 2017.

Survey: Over a quarter of Romanian employers plan to hire in Q3

[email protected]