Romanian Govt. increases subsidies for employers who hire apprentices

The Romanian Government adopted on Thursday, September 27, a decision to increase the subsidies for companies that hire apprentices or trainees.

Employers who sign apprenticeship or training contracts will thus get RON 2,250 (EUR 484) per month for the whole period of the contract.

An emergency ordinance adopted earlier this year provided subsidies of RON 1,125 per month for apprentices and RON 1,350 per month for graduates who work as trainees.

The Government also increased the subsidies for companies that hire young people at risk of social marginalization. Unemployed people who get a full time job for at least three months will also get an activation premium worth RON 1,000 (EUR 215) from the state, which will be paid in two tranches.

