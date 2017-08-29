Romania estimates higher energy consumption this winter

Romania’s energy consumption will increase by 1.1% between November 2017 and March 2018 compared to the same period the year before, according to the Energy Ministry’s estimate.

The cogeneration plants’ costs with the purchase of fuels are estimated to go up by 34% year-on-year during this period.

The Energy Ministry has already drafted Romania’s electricity and heat supply safety program for the coming winter. The lignite consumption of the power generation plants will increase by over 20% to 9.2 million tons, according to the estimates. On the other hand, the Energy Ministry estimates that the power plants’ total gas consumption will drop by 5% year-on-year to 1.4 million cubic meters.

