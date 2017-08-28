Romania, last in EU for health expenses per capita

Romania ranked last among the EU countries in 2015 for health expenses per capita, with only EUR 340, according to EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

It was closely followed by Bulgaria and Latvia, with EUR 343, respectively EUR 468. Poland, Cyprus and Hungary also recorded low levels of these expenses.

At the opposite pole, several countries recorded health expenses per capita of over EUR 3,000 in 2015. These included Luxembourg, with over EUR 4,100, Denmark, with almost 4,100 or the Netherlands and Sweden, with around EUR 3,200 each.

The governments in the European Union spent over EUR 1 trillion on health in 2015. The share of health expenses in the GDP was the second highest, after the one for social protection.

