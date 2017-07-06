Romania could have functional PPP law in October

The public private partnership (PPP) law could become functional in Romania starting October 2017, said the Business Environment Minister Ilan Laufer.

The Ministry will draft the implementation norms for the law this summer, reports local Agerpres.

The law is priority for the Ministry he runs and for the governing program, added Laufer.

The Ministry initially wanted to have a reworked draft of the November 2016 law, but as it did not have an extended work group, it tried – and failed – to adjust several small dysfunctionalities in the implementation norms of the 2016 law. The Ministry and the NGOs and European institutions involved concluded a new, simple, easier and clearer law is required for both small and large projects.

