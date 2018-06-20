Romania, fourth-to-last in EU on individual consumption per capita

The actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita in Romania stood at 68% of the EU average in 2017, placing the country fourth-to-last among the 28 EU member states on this indicator, according to Eurostat.

Romania, which had the third-lowest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the EU last year, at 63% of the EU average, surpassed Hungary on consumption.

The actual individual consumption in Hungary was 63% of the EU average last year, while the country’s GDP per capita was 68% of the EU average. Croatia and Bulgaria ranked lowest in Europe on both individual consumption and GDP per capita. The actual individual consumption in Croatia was 61% of the EU average, the same as its GDP per capita. In Bulgaria, consumption stood at 55% of the EU average while the GDP per capita was 49% of the EU average.

In ten member states the individual consumption was higher than the EU average, these also being the countries where the GDP per capita was higher than the average. Luxembourg was first, with the AIC per capita at 130% of the EU average, followed by Germany – 122% and Austria – 118%. The actual Individual Consumption (AIC) is a measure of material welfare of households.

Consumption continues to drive up Romania’s economic growth

[email protected]