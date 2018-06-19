Romania, fourth in Europe on gas production and reserves

Romania ranks fourth in Europe for the gas production in 2017 as well as for its proven gas reserves, according to this year’s edition of the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

Romania’s gas production amounted to 10.3 billion cubic meters in 2017. The top three producers in Europe were Norway, with 123.2 billion cubic meters, followed by Great Britain, with 41.9 bcm and the Netherlands – 36.6 bcm.

Romania was also fifth in Europe for the oil production, with 3.6 million tons, down 4.5% compared to 2016. Norway, UK, Denmark and Italy were the top four oil producers in Europe last year, according to the same report.

In terms of proven oil reserves, Romania was third, after Norway and UK, with some 600 million barrels.

Black Sea gas could turn Romania into third-biggest European gas producer

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies to vote law on offshore oil and gas

[email protected]