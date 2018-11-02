Romania’s forex reserves, up by EUR 1 bln in October

Romania’s National Bank’s foreign currency (forex) reserves went up to EUR 32.37 billion at the end of October 2018, up from EUR 31.42 billion at the end of September, the central bank announced.

The foreign currency inflows amounted to EUR 2.72 billion while the outflows totaled EUR 1.77 billion.

The increase in the forex reserves was mainly due to a EUR 1.75 billion Eurobond issue the Finance Ministry completed in October. At the same time, the Finance Ministry paid back loans in foreign currency and interest worth EUR 939 million last month.

The gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes and had a value of EUR 3.58 billion at the end of October. Thus, the total international reserves (foreign currency plus gold) amounted to almost EUR 36 billion on October 31, up from EUR 34.82 billion on September 30.

