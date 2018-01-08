Romania imports food worth over EUR 5 bln in 9 months

Romania’s food imports went up by 9.5% in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, reaching EUR 5.21 billion.

Meanwhile, exports only increased by 2.7% to EUR 4.45 billion. The deficit on this segment thus widened by almost 80% year-on-year, to EUR 757 million, according to data from the Agriculture Ministry.

Romania’s pork imports reached EUR 342 million, being the highest in terms of value. Romania also imported pastry, bakery products and biscuits worth EUR 200.5 million and prepared food worth EUR 184 million.

The highest exports were wheat (EUR 834 million), cigarettes (EUR 514 million), rapeseeds (EUR 462 million), corn (384 million), and sunflower seeds (EUR 279 million).

Romania had a trade deficit of EUR 557 million on the food segment in 2016, up from EUR 89 million in 2015. In 2013 and 2014, Romania’s food exports were higher than the imports. The rising deficits are a result of the fast increase in domestic consumption.

