Romania imports food worth EUR 3.3 bln in first half

Romania’s imports totaled EUR 40.2 billion in the first half of this year and food imports had a share of 8.2% of the total amount.

Food imports thus reached a record value of EUR 3.3 billion, double compared to the value recorded in the first half of 2008, according to Mediafax calculations.

Food exports amounted to EUR 2.2 billion in the first six months of this year. Thus, the deficit on this segment reached EUR 1.08 billion, which is also a record.

Despite a relatively good year for local agriculture, local producers haven’t been able to keep up with the growing demand for food. Food retail sales went up by 7% in the first half of this year, data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) shows.

[email protected]