Romania’s fish market expected to reach EUR 380 mln this year

The local fish and seafood market recorded a 10% growth in sales in the first half of this year compared to the same period of last year.

For the whole year, the increase is expected to be also around 10%, to some EUR 380 million, according to Alfredo Seafood, one of the biggest brands for fish and seafood products in Romania.

The fish and seafood consumption in Romania has recorded a moderate growth in the first half of this year, lower than in previous years, when the market was boosted by the VAT cut for food, according to Alfredo Seafood founder Mihai Cristian Darmanescu.

According to the company’s forecasts, the fish consumption per capita in Romania will reach about 7 kg this year, which is three times lower than the EU average of 23 kg per capita. Salmon is one the most popular fish varieties on the local market, with sales of some EUR 50 million in the first half of this year.

Alfredo Seafood recorded a turnover of EUR 20 million in 2017, up by 10% over 2016.

