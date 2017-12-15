11.5 °C
Romania ranks first among top maize producers in the EU

by Irina Marica
Romania registered a record maize production of 14.5 millions tons this year, which placed the country first in the top of the largest maize producers in the EU, according to Eurostat data cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

Romania has surpassed France in terms of maize production, for the first time in history.

“Farmers are beginning to be increasingly proficient at what they do, they have good results, but the industrialization and processing sector, which brings high added value, is not yet sufficiently developed, has not kept pace with the evolution of agriculture,” said Alina Cretu, executive director of the Corn Producers Association in Romania.

Agriculture minister Petre Daea said last week that Romania’s grain production amounted to almost 27 million tons in 2017, exceeding 1.4 tons per capita. The country saw nine historic records for the production of wheat, rapeseed, peas, barley, sunflower, soy, corn, potatoes and grapes.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

