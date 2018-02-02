Romania borrows EUR 2 bln in first international bond issue this year

Romania managed to draw EUR 2 billion through its first Eurobond issue on international markets this year, by selling bonds with maturities of 12 years and 20 years.

The demand from investors was about EUR 5.3 billion. The high demand was determined by the attractive yields offered by the Romanian state, some of the highest in the region, local Profit.ro reported.

The spread between Romania’s 12-year Eurobonds and the similar German bonds, which are considered benchmark, was 1.33 percentage points, and the spread in the case of the 20-year bonds was 1.9 percentage points. The Eurobond offer was managed by Barclays, Erste, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

Romania plans to borrow over EUR 10 billion from the domestic market and EUR 4.5-5 billion from foreign markets this year, according to the Finance Ministry.

[email protected]