0.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 18, 09:42

Romania sees first blizzard this year

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Half of Romania is under a code orange for snowfall and blizzard today, January 18.

Several national roads in the country are covered by snow and traffic restrictions are in place on some of them, including on the road connecting Bucharest to the Valea Prahovei region and Brasov (DN1). Two national road segments, namely DN67C between Novaci and Ranca, also known as Transalpina, and DN11C between Targu Secuiesc and Bixad are closed.

The code orange warning for bad weather covers the mountain regions and the Eastern Romania regions of Moldova and Dobrogea. A code yellow for bad weather is also in place in several other counties in central Transylvania and Northern Moldova.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list