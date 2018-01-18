Romania sees first blizzard this year

Half of Romania is under a code orange for snowfall and blizzard today, January 18.

Several national roads in the country are covered by snow and traffic restrictions are in place on some of them, including on the road connecting Bucharest to the Valea Prahovei region and Brasov (DN1). Two national road segments, namely DN67C between Novaci and Ranca, also known as Transalpina, and DN11C between Targu Secuiesc and Bixad are closed.

The code orange warning for bad weather covers the mountain regions and the Eastern Romania regions of Moldova and Dobrogea. A code yellow for bad weather is also in place in several other counties in central Transylvania and Northern Moldova.

