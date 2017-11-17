6 °C
Romania, last in EU for financial intermediation

by Romania Insider
Romania is the country with the lowest level of financial intermediation in the European Union, with banking assets standing at some 50% of the GDP, Eugen Radulescu, director within Romania’s National Bank (BNR), said yesterday.

The EU average exceeds 200%. Bulgaria is second to last, with 98%, followed by Poland, with around 100%.

Financial intermediation is the process performed by banks of taking in funds from a depositor and then lending them out to a borrower.

“We are below others. There are many reasons. First of all, the 70-percent question of debt service. (…) Debt service refers to how much a person has to pay out of his monthly income,” Radulescu added, reports local Economica.net.

The level of over 70% applies only to people with very low incomes. Those with higher incomes have lower credit limits, the BNR director explained.

