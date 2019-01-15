Romania among EU states with highest shares of female farm managers

Over a third (34%) of Romania’s farm managers in 2016 were women, this being one of the highest shares among EU Member States, according to data from the European Statistical Office Eurostat.

Only Latvia and Lithuania, both with a share of 45%, had higher proportions of female farm managers than Romania. In contrast, there were four Member States where the proportion of farm managers who were female was at or below 10%, and these were The Netherlands (5%), Malta (6%), Denmark (8%) and Germany (10%).

At EU level, in 2016, seven in every ten (72%) farm managers on the 10.5 million EU holdings were male, Eurostat said.

In terms of age, only about one in ten EU farm managers (11%) were under the age of 40 years old in 2016.

