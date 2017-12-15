Romania among last EU countries for consumption, GDP per capita

Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania recorded the lowest effective individual consumption (AIC) per capita last year, expressed in standard purchasing power parity (PPS), according to data EU’s statistical office Eurostat published yesterday.

The situation was identical in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita expressed in standard purchasing power parity (PPS) in 2016. The three countries were around half the average recorded in the rest of the EU member states.

The effective individual consumption (AIC) per capita expressed in PPS varied in the EU last year from 53% of the EU average in the case of Bulgaria, 59% in the case of Croatia, and 61% in the case of Romania to 132% in the case of Luxemburg.

