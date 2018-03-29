Romanian students learn history with the help of European films

Romania is one of the four European countries where the program Teaching European History through Cinema (TEHC) will be implemented this year. In the program, European films will be used as a tool for learning history.

The program, which targets high school students, also runs in Slovenia, Bulgaria, and Italy, where it originated.

It covers films tackling important moments of European history, such as revolutions, wars, migrations, social movements, important figures or cultural trends. Both patrimony and recent productions are included.

TEHC was started by the Associazione Generale Italiana dello Spettacolo (AGIS), in a partnership with Libera Università di Lingue e Comunicazione in Milan (IULM), the VIZO Institute Slovenia, Format SFF Foundation from Bulgaria and the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film (APFR), which will implement it locally. The program is co-financed by the Creative Europe – the MEDIA Program of the European Union.

APFR organized such events as the International Transilvania Film Festival (TIFF), the Gopo Awards, the TIFF Caravan, the White Night of Romanian Film or EducaTIFF, a media and cinema education program for children and teenagers.

The local TEHC screenings will kick off in Cluj-Napoca, the city where TIFF also takes place.

Every country participating in TECH will organize a minimum of four screenings for students. The films will be screened in their original versions, with subtitles.

