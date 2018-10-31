Romania will get EUR 7 bln worth of extra EU funds for cohesion in 2021-2027

Romania will benefit from a EUR 7 billion increase in cohesion funds allotted to it in the 2021-2027 financial period compared to the current one, which stands for EUR 300 per capita, Corina Cretu, the European Commissioner for Regional Policy said on Tuesday, October 30.

“We have fought to keep the same method for EU fund allotment, one that we call the ‘Berlin method’, which has been used since 1999 and is based on the Gross Domestic Product per capita. According to this method, Romania will benefit in the 2021-2027 period from an increase of over EUR 7 billion of the financing within the Cohesion Policy,” Cretu said, according to local Hotnews.ro.

Romania has been a net beneficiary of EU funds since it joined the European Union in January 2007, EU funds minister Rovana Plumb said on Tuesday.

She added that Romania paid EUR 16.5 billion to the EU budget and received EUR 48.6 billion worth of EU funds, which resulted in net benefits of EUR 32.1 billion, local Economica.net reported.

In the current financial exercise (2014-2020), Romania received EUR 11 billion, which represents 25.6% of the total funds allotted to it, of EUR 43 billion. The cohesion funds Romania absorbed so far in the current financial exercise amounted to EUR 6.3 billion, namely 20.3% of the total allotment, Rovana Plumb said.

