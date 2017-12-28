Romania reimburses EUR 1.2 billion to EU, World Bank in 2017

Romania reimbursed EUR 1.26 billion to the European Union and the World Bank in 2017 from the stand-by loan contracted in 2009. The amount represented capital, interest and fees, according to data from the Ministry of Public Finance quoted by local Profit.ro.

Romania paid the largest amount to the EU, namely EUR 1.25 billion. This year’s peak was in September, when Romania reimbursed over EUR 1.17 billion to the EU and the World Bank. It paid over EUR 1.17 billion to the EU and some EUR 2.4 million to the World Bank.

In 2016, Romania paid EUR 113 million to the EU and the World Bank. The largest amount was reimbursed to the EU, namely EUR 104 million.

In 2015, the state reimbursed over EUR 1.83 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), EU and the World Bank. The same year the country managed to reimburse its whole loan to the IMF.

Romania still has to pay over EUR 3.5 billion to the EU and the World Bank until 2023. The largest amount will go to the EU, namely EUR 2.4 billion.

[email protected]