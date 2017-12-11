Romania spends slightly over 1% of EU money allocated for 2014-2020

Romania spent only 1.1% of the European money allocated for the 2014-2020 programming period, or slightly over EUR 400 million, according to data from the European Commission, cited by local Agerpres.

By comparison, neighboring Bulgaria spent 7.5% of the EU money, and Poland 6.5%. On the other hand, countries such as Austria (0.3%) and Ireland (0.9%) spent less than Romania. Overall, Portugal topped the list with a share of 10.9%.

In Romania, most of the money was spent through the European Regional Development Fund, namely EUR 241.9 million.

Marius Nica, the Romanian minister delegate for EU funds, said recently that, in 2023, Romania would be given as example in terms of absorption of European funds. He also said that the percentage of 88-89% for the period 2007-2013 “is not bad.”

In early November, Marius Nica said Romania has managed to absorb EU funds worth EUR 3.2 billion in the current programming period.

