Romania gets EUR 59 mln from EU to modernize navigation channels

The European Union has decided to allot EUR 59 million from its cohesion fund to Romania for modernizing the lock gates of the Danube-Black Sea Channel and the Midia Navodari – Poarta Alba channel.

The two channels connect the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Danube.

“The project will allow a better exploitation of the huge potential river traffic has in facilitating trade,” European Commissioner for Regional Policies Corina Cretu said.

According to the EC, the project will allow a 50% increase in river traffic and improve navigation safety and the protection level in case of floods.

