Bucharest
Romania, the EU country with most homeowners

by Romania Insider
Romania ranked first in the EU for the percentage of people who lived in their own homes in 2016, with a rate of 96%, according to EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

By comparison, the EU average reached 69.3% last year.

Romania was followed by Lithuania (90.3%), Croatia (90.1%), Slovakia (89.5%) and Hungary (86.3%). The countries with the lowest percentage of homeowners were Germany (51.7%), Austria (55%), Denmark (62%), Great Britain (63.4%), France (64.9%) and Sweden (65.2%).

Only 4% of Romania’s inhabitants were tenants last year, whereas the EU average amounted to 30.7%. By comparison, 48.3% of Germany’s inhabitants were tenants in 2016.

More than half of the EU population (57.5%) lived in single houses and 41.8% in apartments last year. In Romania, the percentage of people living in houses was over 60%.

