Romania, the EU country with most homeowners

Romania ranked first in the EU for the percentage of people who lived in their own homes in 2016, with a rate of 96%, according to EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

By comparison, the EU average reached 69.3% last year.

Romania was followed by Lithuania (90.3%), Croatia (90.1%), Slovakia (89.5%) and Hungary (86.3%). The countries with the lowest percentage of homeowners were Germany (51.7%), Austria (55%), Denmark (62%), Great Britain (63.4%), France (64.9%) and Sweden (65.2%).

Only 4% of Romania’s inhabitants were tenants last year, whereas the EU average amounted to 30.7%. By comparison, 48.3% of Germany’s inhabitants were tenants in 2016.

More than half of the EU population (57.5%) lived in single houses and 41.8% in apartments last year. In Romania, the percentage of people living in houses was over 60%.

[email protected]