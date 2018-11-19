2 °C
Romania’s electro-IT market could pass EUR 2 billion mark this year

by Romania Insider
The revenues of electro-IT retailers in Romania could reach RON 9.5 billion (over EUR 2 billion) this year, considering the local consumers’ high appetite for purchases on Black Friday and during the Christmas holidays season.

In 2017, the total turnover on the electro-IT market reached RON 8.35 billion (EUR 1.82 billion), up by 21% compared to 2016 and by 120% compared to 2013.

The electro-IT market has seen a consolidation trend in recent years, as the number of retailers has constantly declined while several big players have increased their businesses. Thus, five companies generate about 93% of the total turnover on this market, namely Dante International (eMAG), Altex Romania, Flanco Retail, Euro GSM Impex and Gorenje Romania, according to data analyzed by local financial research company KeysFin.

