Romania’s official economic prognosis for 2018

Romania’s National Prognosis Commission (CNP) has an optimistic view on the country’s economy in 2018.

According to CNP’s latest prognosis, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 5.5% this year, to RON 907.9 billion (some EUR 199 billion). The GDP per capita will thus reach RON 46.617 (EUR 10,245).

The final consumption will increase by 5.8% this year, with household consumption going up 6.2%. The average annual inflation rate will be 3.1%.

The Prognosis Commission also expects the average EUR/RON exchange rate to go down this year, to RON 4.55 per EUR. In 2017, the average exchange rate was RON 4.5681 per EUR.

The average number of employees in Romania’s economy should go up by 4.2% in 2018, to 5.14 million people, while the number of unemployed should go down to 351,000 standing for an unemployment rate of 3.9%. The average net wage is expected to increase by 11%, to RON 2.614 (EUR 574).

