Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopts internship contract

Companies and public institutions in Romania will be able to sign internship contracts with young people over the age of 16 and an intern’s work program will be maximum 40 hours per week, or 30 hours per week for interns under 18, according to a bill voted by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, June 20.

The bill bans working extra hours during the internship program, Profit.ro reported. The number of interns can’t be higher than 5% of a company’s total number of employees. Interns also have the right to get paid for their work and the internship fee will be at least 50% of the minimum gross wage.

The companies will also cover the intern’s social contributions. Companies that hire their interns with full time work contracts get bonuses from the state. The bill needs to be signed by the president before it comes into force.

