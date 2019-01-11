Romanian state to pay damages for improper detention conditions

Horea Uioreanu, a former president of the Cluj County Council, needs to receive EUR 5,000 in moral damages from the Romanian State and several institutions of the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), the Cluj-Napoca Tribunal ruled.

Uioreanu is currently serving an over six year term for corruption deeds. He needs to receive the damages for breaches to several articles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Mediafax reported. They are Article 3, which prohibits torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and Article 8, which stipulates the right to respect for private and family life.

Sources told Mediafax that Uioreanu filed a complaint about the conditions in the preventive detention facilities of the Cluj Police Inspectorate and of the Bucharest Police. The decision of the Cluj-Napoca Tribunal is not final.

Uioreanu was sentenced at the beginning of 2018 to six years and four months in prison for bribe taking, forging documents, and attempted money laundering.

In another case, the state needs to pay EUR 3,000 in damages for improper detention conditions to a man convicted three times for rape and attempted rape, Digi24 reported. The Oradea Court of Appeals shortened his sentence by 180 days over the same reason.

Petru Herea Cristea invoked the compensatory appeal law, which allows for early release over improper detention conditions. He complained he was held in improper conditions for two years and a half in the Satu Mare Penitentiary.

How many thieves, murderers benefited so far from Romania’s new law on early release?

ECHR: Detention conditions in Romanian prisons are in breach of European Convention of Human Rights

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]