Romania will host international conference of francophone women entrepreneurs

Romania will host this year, in November, a conference on entrepreneurship topics gathering 400 francophone businesswomen from 80 countries, President Klaus Iohannis told a New York audience at the launch of the HeForShe 10x10x10 IMPACT Champions report.

“This conference will be an opportunity for 400 francophone business women from 80 countries from all over the world to engage in a discussion and share experiences and good practices. As a result of this event, a platform network will be created, to allow participants to carry on the debates beyond their meeting in Bucharest,” Iohannis said.

The President also said Romania supports gender equality and spoke of the impact of the creation of the new profession of gender equality expert in the country.

“In Romania, we are fully committed to gender mainstreaming as a key element for promoting gender-sensitive policies and as a strong instrument of protection and support for victims of domestic gender-based violence,” Iohannis said.

Over 1,100 people were trained as experts in equal opportunities, and are working with local and central public administration. By 2020, 70% of Romania’s national and local public institutions will have experts and technicians in gender equality, the president said. Iohannis also explained that the country is working on a new National Strategy on Promoting Gender Equality and Preventing and Combating Domestic Violence for the years 2018-2021 and on its Operational Action Plan.

While in New York, the Romanian President also addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Iohannis said Romania supports the possible establishment of an International Court against Terrorism.

“My country also welcomes the reform of the United Nations counter-terrorism architecture and the UN demarches of making counter-terrorism a key element of its prevention agenda. As no country can fight alone this terrible scourge, we trust that the newly established UN Office of Counter-Terrorism will increase our efficiency in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In this respect, Romania remains committed to the common initiative developed with Spain for the future possible establishment of an International Court against Terrorism,” Iohannis said.

The President also presented Romania’s bid for a new mandate in the Security Council for 2020-2021.

“Our bid for a non-permanent seat during the tenure of 2020-2021 is about my country’s sincere engagement in supporting the UN efforts for peace and security. It is about our enduring commitment to peace, development and justice.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)