Romania, last in EU for share of companies with websites

Romania was the last country in EU in 2016 for the share of companies that own a website or sell their products online, according to data EU’s statistical office Eurostat published yesterday.

The survey takes into account only companies with at least ten employees. In Romania, only 45% of these companies had their own website and just 7% made online sales. Of these, 91% of them had customers in Romania, 28% in other EU member states and 9% in non-EU countries.

By comparison, 51% of similar Bulgarian firms had websites and 9% sold on the web. On average, 16% of the companies in EU sold their products via websites or apps.

Ireland, Sweden, and Denmark were at the top of the ranking, with around a quarter of their companies selling products online.

[email protected]