11.5 °C
Bucharest
Dec 15, 18:17

Romania, last in EU for share of companies with websites

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
social networks

Romania was the last country in EU in 2016 for the share of companies that own a website or sell their products online, according to data EU’s statistical office Eurostat published yesterday.

The survey takes into account only companies with at least ten employees. In Romania, only 45% of these companies had their own website and just 7% made online sales. Of these, 91% of them had customers in Romania, 28% in other EU member states and 9% in non-EU countries.

By comparison, 51% of similar Bulgarian firms had websites and 9% sold on the web. On average, 16% of the companies in EU sold their products via websites or apps.

Ireland, Sweden, and Denmark were at the top of the ranking, with around a quarter of their companies selling products online.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list