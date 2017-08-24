Romania sets up community-based centers for permanent learning

Romania will have community-based learning centers, to improve the professional skills of people aged 25-64.

Announced and approved by the Government yesterday, the project will try to improve participation in such activities from the current 1.5% to 10% in 2020.

Kids can also attend courses in these centers. However, their main target are adults, who are encouraged to take part in continuous learning activities.

They can be set up as local public institutions or as activities that take place near public institutions. The centers can receive money from local institutions, grants or donations.

