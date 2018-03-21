Romania has cheapest arable land in EU

A hectare of arable land cost an average of EUR 1,958 in Romania in 2016, this being the lowest price in the EU, according to the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

At the regional level, a hectare of arable land cost least in the Yugozapaden region of Bulgaria (an average EUR 1,165).

On the other hand, the Netherlands recorded the most expensive purchase price of one hectare of arable land in the EU in 2016, of EUR 63,000, on average. However, among the EU regions for which data are available, the most expensive price for arable land was in the Liguria region of Italy – an average EUR 108,000 per hectare, according to Eurostat.

Czech Republic recorded the strongest growth in land prices of arable land between 2011 and 2016 (a three-fold increase), followed by Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Hungary.

Meanwhile, renting agricultural land was most expensive in the Netherlands (an average EUR 791 per hectare for the year), with the highest regional average in Flevoland (NL) being almost twice the national average (EUR 1,536 for the year).

Romanian Govt. changes law on sale of agricultural land

Irina Marica, [email protected]