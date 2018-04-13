Romania plans to centralize acquisitions for some product categories

The Romanian authorities plan to centralize the public acquisitions for IT equipment, drugs, furniture, cars, fuel and office supplies.

Thus, a new office created especially for this, the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions (ONAC) will manage the purchase of such supplies for all public institutions in Romania, starting next year, according to a draft bill obtained by Profit.ro from political sources.

The bill also aims to change the rules on challenging public acquisition contracts to expedite them. Public acquisition contracts will no longer be suspended when challenged and the National Council for Solving Complaints – CNSC will have to make its decisions faster.

