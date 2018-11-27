Romanian Fin. Min. starts selling special Centennial bonds to the population

Romania’s Finance Ministry launched on Monday, November 26, a new bond issue for the population which marks the celebration of Romania’s Centennial.

People can buy bonds through the Treasury units and the Romanian Post units throughout the country. The nominal value of a bond is RON 1 and the maturity is 2 years.

The bonds pay a yearly interest of 4.5% for which no taxes are paid. An investor can buy up to RON 200,000 worth of bonds. Some 1,000 participants will be selected to get a RON 5,000 interest bonus.

The bond issue closes on December 14.

