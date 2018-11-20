Romania gets EUR 177 mln loan for building new prisons

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) approved a EUR 177 million loan to the Romanian government for the construction of new facilities that will strengthen the country’s prison system and improve detention conditions, the institution announced.

The funds will be used for building a high-security prison with 1,000 places in Berceni, Prahova county, and a prison with 900 places in Unguriu, Vrancea county.

The CEB will also support the construction of facilities for prison staff, including for training and professional development, in Pantelimon and Rodbav.

Romania’s prison system, which comprises a total of 44 prison facilities and just over 22,000 detainees, is facing a space and staffing shortage and is therefore in need of modernization. The Romanian government has put a strategy in place for the period 2018-2024, with measures aimed at easing prison overcrowding and improving detention conditions.

Romania’s Justice Ministry borrows EUR 223 mln for modernizing prisons

[email protected]