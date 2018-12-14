Romania’s Blue Air estimates EUR 460 mln turnover in 2018

Romanian low cost airline Blue Air estimates that it will transport more than 26 million passengers, its aircraft will travel more than 300 million kilometers and the company will hit a turnover of EUR 460 million in 2018.

Blue Air launched this year two special aircraft, Boeing 737-800 models customized with King Carol I (in July) and King Ferdinand I (in December). In the fleet, Boeing 737 aircraft are undergoing continuous modernization, with new models being added frequently.

This year, the company invested EUR 16 million in equipment as well as in personnel training.

When it comes to the flights, the company says that this year it has focused on increasing the frequency of domestic flights: it inaugurated the Bucharest – Bacau route, and by its Constanta base it facilitated the journey from the west and the center of the country to the Romanian seaside. This summer it also launched Bucharest – Palma de Mallorca route, one of the most popular summer destinations in Europe, as well as the Bucharest – Paris Charles de Gaulle route, as an alternative to Paris Beauvais.

(photo source: Facebook / Blue Air)