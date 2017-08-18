Romania will be present at Beijing Book Fair

Romania will have a national stand at this year’s Beijing International Book Fair, which will be organized next week, between August 23 and August 27.

This is the third consecutive year when Romania is present at the book fair in Beijing.

Romania’s stand will feature the latest Romanian editorial releases in Chinese language, books and albums published through the financing programs of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), TPS – Translation and Publication Support Program, and Publishing Romania, as well as new editions made available by ICR’s publishing house and Polirom, RAO, Humanitas, Humanitas Fiction, Paralela 45, Cartea Romaneasca, Nemira, Curtea Veche, Niculescu, Paidea, Casa Radio, Grupul Editorial Art, and Ideea Europeana publishing houses.

With a tradition of over 30 years, the Beijing International Book Fair brings together visitors, publishers, literary agents, book distributors, writers and translators. It is dedicated to both the general public and professionals in the book industry. This year’s edition will feature more than 2,400 exhibitors from 86 countries. The fair is expected to attract 300,000 visitors.

Irina Marica, [email protected]