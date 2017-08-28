18.5 °C
Romania’s banking sector continues restructuring

by Romania Insider
The Romanian banking system saw 82 branches closing down in the first six months of this year.

The number of people working in banks decreased by 115 during this period compared to the end of last year, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR), reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The local banks employed 55,281 people at the end of July whereas the number of branches and bank units dropped to 4,675.

Compared to the first six months of last year, banks closed down 179 units, and the number of employees dropped by 444.

