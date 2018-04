The architecture market in Romania rose 30% in three years and reached some EUR 260 milion in 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

After dipping in 2013, the architecture market followed the increasing trend of the real estate market in 2014-2016 period, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Last year however, construction work went down 5.4% as the state slashed its infrastructure investments. Residential buildings however saw a growth of 75%.

