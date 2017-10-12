7 °C
Bucharest
Oct 12, 09:35

Romania’s annual inflation rate reaches highest level in four years

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s annual inflation rate reached 1.8% in September, the highest level in four years, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In August, the annual inflation rate amounted to 1.2%.

Prices rose by 0.5% in September over the previous month as fuel prices went up by 2.19% due to the extra excise and food prices increased by an average 0.54%. The highest price increases in September over the previous month were recorded at other vegetables and canned vegetables (5.11%) and eggs (4.16%).

Compared to September 2016, food prices grew by 2.74% in September this year whereas non-food prices went up by 1.8%. Services prices fell by 0.16% year-on-year.

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) revised upwards its inflation prognosis for the end of this year to 1.9%. It previously estimated an inflation rate of 1.6%. BNR expects the inflation rate to reach 3.2% at the end of 2018.

Raiffeisen Bank: Inflation rate may reach 4% in Romania in mid-2018

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list