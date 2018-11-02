Romania, among least influential countries in EU

Romania, which will take over the presidency of the EU Council at the beginning of next year, is one of the least influential countries in the European Union (EU), according to a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a pan-European think tank based in London.

The survey illustrates the expert opinions of 877 respondents who work on European policy in governments and think-tanks and shows how each country’s role in the EU is viewed by the respondents from all other EU member states.

When asked which EU member state(s) would their government generally contact most on European policy matters, only 0.8% of the respondents indicated Romania, placing the country 23rd among the 28 member states, ahead only of Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Malta.

Meanwhile, Poland is sixth in this ranking, being perceived as one of the most influential EU members.

