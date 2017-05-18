Romania, among EU countries with lowest inflation rates

Romania, Ireland and Slovakia recorded the lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union in April, according to EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

The annual inflation rate amounted to 0.6% in Romania, followed by Ireland (0.7%) and Slovakia (0.8%).

Meanwhile the highest annual inflation rates in the EU were registered last month in Estonia (3.6%), Lithuania (3.5%) and Latvia (3.3%). The inflation rate rose to 1.9% in the eurozone and 2% in the EU in April, up from 1.5%, respectively 1.6% in March.

In the eurozone, transport fuels had the highest contribution to the annual increase in prices, namely 0.39 percentage points, followed by fuel for heating (0.11 pp) and holiday packages (0.12 pp). Meanwhile, telecom services and clothing got cheaper.

