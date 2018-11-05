Romania aims to increase exports to China

Romania aims to increase its exports to China to over EUR 1 billion in 2019, according to the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea made a visit to China last week and met with Chinese deputy trade minister Ren Hognbin. The two officials decided to consolidate the cooperation in the agriculture sector as Romania has the potential to increase food exports to China, local Agerpres reported.

In the first eight months of 2018, the trade between Romania and China reached over EUR 4 billion, of which Romania’s exports to China represented only EUR 604 million, up 14.8% over the same period of 2017, while the imports totaled EUR 3.43 billion, up by 26.3% year-on-year, according to official data.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)