9 °C
Bucharest
Nov 05, 13:31

Romania aims to increase exports to China

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania aims to increase its exports to China to over EUR 1 billion in 2019, according to the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea made a visit to China last week and met with Chinese deputy trade minister Ren Hognbin. The two officials decided to consolidate the cooperation in the agriculture sector as Romania has the potential to increase food exports to China, local Agerpres reported.

In the first eight months of 2018, the trade between Romania and China reached over EUR 4 billion, of which Romania’s exports to China represented only EUR 604 million, up 14.8% over the same period of 2017, while the imports totaled EUR 3.43 billion, up by 26.3% year-on-year, according to official data.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now