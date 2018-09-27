Romania’s active population drops by over 200,000 in one year

Romania’s active population reached 9.21 million people at the end of June this year, down by 206,000 people compared to the same month of 2017.

The occupied population was 8.83 million, down by 135,000 compared to last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The overall occupancy rate in the total working age population (15-64 years old) reached 65.5% in the second quarter of 2018, up by 2.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The number of unemployed people dropped by 143,000 compared to June 2017, reaching only 380,000. The unemployment rate thus reached 4.1%, in the second quarter, down by 0.6 pp compared to the previous quarter.

Of the occupied population, over 6.52 million were employees, including defense personnel and people working without legal contracts. About 2.3 million people were occupied in other categories, including company owners, freelancers and agriculture workers.

