Romania establishes 20 tourism promotion centers abroad

Romania will reopen its tourism promotion offices abroad after closing them in 2017.

The Government has approved a decision to establish 20 representations abroad for promoting Romania as a tourist destination on the most important markets, local News.ro reported. Each such office will have two employees called tourism attaches.

These centers should help increase the number of foreign tourists in Romania and keep in touch with foreign tour operators.

Tourism minister Bogdan Trif said his predecessor closed the tourism promotion offices abroad because he couldn’t manage them efficiently. He added the decision was wrong and damaged the local tourism sector.

The Government also decided to open five new domestic tourism offices, in Bucharest, Suceava, Harghita, Sibiu and Bistrita-Nasaud. There are currently 12 such offices in Romania and the new ones should help cover efficiently all the tourist regions in the country.

(photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Turismului)