Romanian state-owned company wants to tap into EUR 1.5 bln military aircraft contracts

Romanian state-owned company Romaero, which provides aeronautic production, services and research and development for civilian and military aircraft, wants to land up to EUR 1.5 billion worth of contracts in the following years.

These would be based on partnerships with military suppliers in the next 5 to 10 years, according to the discussions list for the company’s general shareholders’ assembly scheduled for April 30, cited by local News.ro.

The company wants to tap into the endowment programs Romania pledged and already approved, by supplying support services for the aircraft the state would buy. Romaero also emphasizes it can manufacture locally most of the equipment needed, for the Romanian state and for allies in the region, including multi-role military helicopters, 4×4 vehicles, and tactical drones, said the company’s general manager Remus Vulpescu for News.ro.

The company is on a loss but hopes to achieve a profit next year.

[email protected]

(photo: Romaero.com)